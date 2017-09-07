Megastar Chiranjeevi’s magnum opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will be filmed in London, Pollachi, Rajasthan and Hyderabad. “The team has identified a few locations in Pollachi and Rajasthan to recreate a massive village and fort sets depicting the pre-Independence era. Presently, art director Rajeevan and his team are working on the sketches and the set work will begin soon.

A few portions will also be shot in London,” confides a source from the production team.The production unit is set to kick-start the proceedings with a 20-day schedule in Hyderabad. “The first schedule of the film with Chiranjeevi will be shot at a popular studio in the city from the second week of October,” the source adds.

Directed by Surender Reddy, Sye Raa will chronicle the life story of India’s first freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who revolted against the British Army in 1846 with a contingent drawn from 66 villages.

The team has slogged top- notch technicians to handle the special effects. Ram Charan is shepherding the historical drama also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Sudeep, Jagapathi Babu and Nayanthara in pivotal roles. Double Oscar winner AR Rahman wields the baton of music and Paruchuri Brothers have provided the script.