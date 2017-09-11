Mahesh Babu, who was in Chennai for the audio launch of Spyder recently, said that the shooting for the film, directed by AR Murugadoss, seemed like a new experience for him.

“This is my first bilingual with Murugadoss, but I have always wanted to work with him. When I saw Thupakki, I felt like I could have done the film, and I even told him that. Glad we did Spyder together,” he said, amid thunderous applause.

Mahesh also added that the line, ‘I am waiting’ from Thupakki is among his favourite punchlines.

Showering praise on Spyder’s producers, he said, “it is not a joke to invest `120 crore on a project. It takes a lot of guts and passion, which I found in Tagore Madhu and Tirupati Prasad.”

While the post-production work is happening in full swing, Spyder is gearing up for release on September 27.