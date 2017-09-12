CHENNAI: Actor Prabhas will attend the audio launch of Sharwanand starrer Telugu romantic-comedy "Mahanubhavudu" this weekend in Hyderabad.

The makers announced on Tuesday that Prabhas will grace the occasion as the chief guest.

Directed by Maruthi, the film features Sharwanand as a person suffering from Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD).

The film, slated for release this Dussehra, also stars Mehreen Pirzada and Vennela Kishore.

Thaman has composed the music for the film. Two singles have been released so far and they've been very well received.

The film's teaser received two thumbs up from critics and audiences alike.