Actor Rahul Ravindran is through with the shooting of his upcoming Howrah Bridge and is pleased

with the response garnered for the film’s first look.

Directed by Revan Yadu of Boochamma Boochadu fame, the film is a love story and is set against the backdrop of a bridge. “There is a big reason to freeze Howrah Bridge as the title. It’s difficult to build and bridge human emotions in a relationship and this film’s story depicts that point wonderfully,” said Rahul Ravindran.

The Andhala Rakshasi actor is delighted with the performances of his leading ladies Chandini Chowdary and Manali Rathod. “Chandini and Manali were outstanding and they will definitely get good feedback for their performances. Revan handled the film well and I’m hoping that Howrah Bridge will be the best film in my career,” he added.

The post-production formalities are underway and the team is planning for an audio launch soon.