Starlets Scarlett Wilson and Madhu Sneha, who enticed the movie buffs with their consummate dance moves in Manohari from Baahubali: The Beginning, have come together once again for yet another special number. Sources say the dancing divas have grooved to a foot tapping item number in Mohan Babu’s comeback film Gayathri.

“It’s an electrifying number which comes at a crucial phase in the story. The song was shot recently in a special set in Tirupathi,” says a source. The film showcases Mohan Babu in an altogether different avatar keeping his age and personality in mind.

Touted to be an intense action drama, Gayathri also has Anasuya as a sharp journalist and features Manchu Vishnu in a pivotal role. Diamond Ratna Babu has provided the story for the film which has music by SS Thaman.