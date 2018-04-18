Actor Sree Vishnu’s Telugu family drama Needi Naadi Oke Katha (NNOK), which has won critical and commercial acclaim alike for its relatable, yet novel content, is now all set to be remade in multiple languages.

“The remake rights were acquired by producers Kalaipuli S Thanu and Rockline Venkatesh for Tamil and Kannada. And a Bollywood producer has shown interest in making this film in Hindi and talks are still on. The official confirmation about the Hindi version will be announced as and when the deal is closed,” says a source.

The film, which is currently in the early stages of development, is going to be a straight-up remake and will include a new cast and a new director. “NNOK’s director Venu Udugula is against the idea of directing the remake and will not have any involvement of his in these films.

Apparently, Thanu and Venkatesh are planning to replace all the lead actors of the original with young and familiar faces from their respective languages and are weighing around several options to direct these projects,” the source adds.



