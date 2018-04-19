HYDERABAD: What started as a movement to eliminate the alleged existence of casting couch and push for setting up a grievance redressal mechanism for junior artistes in Tollywood, has now turned into a battle between women.

Sri Reddy, the anchor turned actress who stirred a controversy after stating that she was exploited sexually in exchange for a role, started to slowly garner support from other artistes in the industry.

On Monday, however, Reddy passed derogatory remarks against actor Pawan Kalyan, who urged these women to take their problems to the police earlier. She also slapped herself with her slipper for calling him big brother.

In response to this, another character artiste, Madhavi Latha, who initially did support Reddy with respect to the existence of casting couch, staged a silent protest on Wednesday, in front of Movie Artistes' Association's office along with support from Pawan Kalyan's fans from 10 am to 12:30 pm.

The artiste wrapped herself in a black headband, sat down in protest until she was taken into preventive custody by the Banjara Hills police as she didn't take permission.

A couple of other popular actors too opened up and said that any one with problems can approach them for help.

Naga Babu hits back at Sri Reddy, suspects political agenda

After being trolled by a section of Pawan Kalyan's fans on social media, actor Sri Reddy launched a scathing attack on him using choicest expletives, and proceeded to make an offensive gesture too. Her words have sparked intense debate among those in the industry.

Pawan Kalyan's brother and actor-producer Naga Babu believes this to be a politically motivated attack. "There is a political conspiracy behind this. I'm well-informed about who is involved in this defamation of my brother. We know how to respond to such issues and we are mentally strong enough to tolerate them. As these people cannot face us directly, they have resorted to such things. Please do not test our patience," he warned.

The actor-turned-producer also expressed his belief that Pawan Kalyan hasn't done anything wrong in his life and that he has the guts and humility to accept mistakes. "He is the sort to accept his mistakes in public. He never urges his fans and family members to react to such statements; in fact, he simply ignores them," Naga Babu said.

Expressing his disappointment over what he perceived to be an attempt to malign Pawan Kalyan's image, Pawan Kalyan's brother asked, "Who gave them the right to breach his privacy? Who are they to target him personally? He will teach them all a lesson soon.” He also requested media to put an end to this debate. “Before coming to this press meet, I discussed the issue with my mother and asked for her reaction. She laughed out loud and told me to put an end to this issue and forgive this girl. Let's end this now,” he said.