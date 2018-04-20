HYDERABAD: The allegations of casting couch in Telugu film industry, brought to light by anchor-turned-actor Sri Reddy, took another murky turn on Thursday with director Ram Gopal Varma making a self-proclamation that he had 'instigated' the actor to target Pawan Kalyan. Hours later, producer Allu Aravind, who is related to Pawan, lashed out at the director calling him a criminal.

On Thursday, RGV confessed on video and Twitter that he was the one who instigated Sri Reddy to make comments against actor Pawan Kalyan. In a series of tweets, RGV said that he instigated her. He then apologised to Pawan Kalyan and his fans and also said that he will not speak further and wished Sri Reddy and her supporters good luck.

RGV tweeted, "It was me who is responsible for @MsSriReddy saying that to @PawanKalyan ..it is not her fault ..will give details now by 9.30 pm (sic)." Responding to this Aravind said, "It is unlawful to incite someone to commit a crime. Such people should receive the highest punishment. This incident stands testament to Ram Gopal Varma's hatred for our family. He betrayed the industry which is like his mother," he said.

Aravind also alleged that he hatched a conspiracy against Pawan Kalyan who was waging his own battle in politics. "Such conspiracies were created some 10 years back when we represented Praja Rajyam Party (PRP). Such acts just prove once again that RGV is a criminal and an intelligent crook," he further said.

He also talked about reports of Suresh Babu offering money to Sri Reddy. "I have spoken with Suresh and two of his family members. It was RGV who told her that Suresh is ready to give her `5 crore. I'm aware of RGV's financial status. How did he offer such a huge sum? Who is behind his crooked tactics?" questioned Aravind.

The veteran producer also stated that the industry bigwigs will decide on whether to ban RGV from Telugu cinema and expressed his belief that the director will not go unpunished for his "cowardly act". Sri Reddy, for the last one month, has been talking about the casting couch in the industry, after several other character artistes came out to speak about its existence and other problems they face while they are shooting. This however, in the last few days has deviated to personal attacks and responses to those attacks.

Siva Balaji file complaint on Sri Reddy

Meanwhile, Telugu actor Siva Balaji lodged a complaint against actor Sri Reddy for using filthy language against actor Pawan Kalyan and his mother, in order to defame and insult him on Thursday. Shiva Balaji in his complaint stated "On April 16, while watching television, I got to see Sri Reddy using filthy language against Pawan Kalyan, who is my role model. She was intentionally using abusive language against Pawan Kalyan and his mother, outraging the latter's modesty. On enquiry, I found that Sri Reddy was politically motivated by some groups and was provoked by the political parties to talk against Pawan Kalyan."

Actor Balaji also alleged that Sri Reddy was damaging the public peace and promoting enmity among the people, and requested the Raidurgam police to take action against actress Sri Reddy. Raidurgam inspector M Ram Babu said "A petition has been received from actor Shiva Balaji. A general dairy entry has been made, and it is being transferred to Jubilee Hills police station, where already a case has been registered against in this regard."