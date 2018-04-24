Actor Allu Sirish will star in a remake of Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan's comedy ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi.

To be bankrolled by Madhura Sreedhar Reddy, the film will mark the debut of Sanjeev Reddy as the director. Sirish took to his micro-blogging page to announce the project and tweets, "So my next film is #ABCD (American Born Confused Desi), a Malayalam remake. Directed by debutante Sanjeev Reddy & produced by @madhurasreedhar. Other details soon!"

In the remake, Sirish will reprise Dulquer's role of a US-bred spoilt rich guy, who gets caught in a tricky situation on his return to India.

The principal shooting of the film will commence in June and the makers are currently on the lookout for actors to essay other roles. It is learnt that the team is planning to retain the same title for the Telugu remake too.