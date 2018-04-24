Renowned stunt master Vijay's son Rahul Vijay is all geared up to make his Tollywood debut soon with a romedy Ee Maaya Peremito.

Directed by Ramu Koppula and produced by Divya Vijay, the film's shooting has been wrapped up and the post-production formalities are underway.

“Rahul worked like a profession and he did a great job as an actor. I never got the feeling of directing a newcomer. The film is a clean family entertainer with the central theme being a love story. The emotions in the story tugs at your heartstrings. I’m sure that our film will appeal to all sections of the audience,” said Ramu Koppula, a former protege of director Sukumar.

Speaking about his son's debut, Vijay said, "I'm glad to introduce my son (Rahul) and my daughter Divya as hero and producer with this film. I'm happy to have them in a place which has given me immense respect and love. Director Ramu has made a beguiling entertainer with conviction and I hope both my children receive the same adulation I've received over the years.”

Also starring Kavya Thapar, Ee Maaya Peremito has music by Mani Sharma.