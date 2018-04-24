HYDERABAD: Vijay Deverakonda is an actor who doesn't spare any opportunity to speak his mind. He stoked a controversy by calling legendary actor Savitri a 'cool chick' on his Twitter page.

The 28-year-old actor, who plays an important role in Mahanati, a biopic on Savitri, shared a poster about her liking for vintage cars and made the cheeky remark much to the dismay of her fans, who found the word ‘chick’ offensive and demanded an apology from him.

Vijay Deverakonda's tweets.

In a series of tweets, the Arjun Reddy actor not only refused to apologise but also stated that the actor, who was once called a 'home-breaker and alcoholic' would have felt happy with his 'cool chick' remark.

He also affirmed that Savitri was like any other woman with a lot of dreams. "She was many things -- fearless, philanthropic, generous, but at her core, she was like anyone else a girl with dreams first, a woman who loved and wanted to be loved next, and a superstar last," he wrote.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Mahanati, which will be released on May 9, also features Samantha, Keerthy Suresh, Dulquer Salmaan, Mohan Babu and Shalini Pandey.

Meanwhile, Vijay is currently working on the Tamil-Telugu bilingual NOTA.