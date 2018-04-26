Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga will soon make his Bollywood debut with the remake of his Telugu cross-cultural romance Arjun Reddy.

The film will feature actor Shahid Kapoor in the lead and is likely to go on floors in June. Set in the backdrop of Delhi, the untitled film will also be shot in abroad and the director is yet to finalise the location.

Speaking about the progress, Sandeep says, “I'm leaving for Delhi today for location recce. Like the original, we are planning to shoot the remake in India and abroad.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga

I haven't decided yet whether it should have an experienced actress or a fresh face as the female lead, but that will take a while anyway. Also, the film has great scope for music, dialogues and we are planning to rope in some popular names as well. A clear picture will emerge in two weeks.”

To be produced by Murad Khetani and Ashwin Warde, the film explores the story of an unfettered and unconventional medical surgeon and his incompetence to deal with anger management issues. The film is also being remade in Tamil with actor Vikram's son Dhruv stepping into the shoes of Vijay Deverakonda. The Telugu version released on August 25, 2017, has received critical acclaim and was declared a blockbuster.