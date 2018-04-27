Home Entertainment Telugu

Cast yet to be finalised for Arjun Reddy  remake: Rockline Venkatesh

Rockline Venkatesh, who has the remake rights for Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy in Kannada, tells us that he is yet to finalise the actor and director for it. 

Published: 27th April 2018 09:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2018 03:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

 Rockline Venkatesh

Initially, Yash doing the project did the rounds, but the rumours have been strong that Dhananjay is being considered for the lead role, played by Vijay Devarakonda in the eponymous film, Venkatesh

dismissed it. This, after the buzz on social media particularly suggested that Dhananjay, who is basking in the success of his Daali character in Tagaru, was playing the character.  

Producer Rockline Venkatesh put a full stop to all these speculations. "I am looking for a good director to handle the subject, and only then will finalise on the lead cast,"  he told City Express .

The film, originally made in Telugu, is being remade in Tamil by Bala with Vikram's son Chiyan as lead.
The 2017 blockbuster has been remade in Hindi too with Shahid Kapoor as lead and Telugu director Sandeep Reddy Vanga helming the Bollywood project.

 

