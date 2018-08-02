I don’t want to ride two boats at the same time: 'Goodachari' actor Adivi Sesh

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Having tasted back-to-back hits with Kshanam and Ami Thumi, expectations are high for actor Adivi Sesh's upcoming spy-thriller Goodachari.

But the actor maintains that he isn't nervous about it. "I'm really at peace. All the moments of jitters and nervousness are gone after the feedback I have received from my friends, who happened to watch the film recently. I'm a confident actor and I genuinely believe in my craft," says Sesh.

It needs no introduction that James Bond franchise has defined the spy genre and films that depict the protagonist playing a secret service agent largely attempts to draw inspiration from them or at least tries to rework on the tropes that have been associated with the genre for long.

Asked if Goodachari's story is inspired by a bond film, Sesh, who is also co-writer of the film clarifies, "The film traces the journey of a fun-loving MBA student, who likes to gaze at girls in a coffee shop. How he finds a place in The Research and Analysis Wing (RAW)’s Trinetra group and the challenges he encountered in his journey is the heart of Goodachari. I have found this line really fascinating and did comprehensive research to stay true to the genre. I have also learnt that RAW is under the direct command of the Prime Minister and they are dedicated to foreign intelligence gathering.”

Sesh says, he has signed Goodachari post Kshanam's release and explains that the story was stuck with him for a long time. “Director Sashi Kiran Tikka thought the original idea of this film doesn't resonate with this generation. So we have taken the core plot and tailored it for present times."

Incidentally, the film gets its name from Gudachari 116 starring veteran actor Krishna. “Although it's a different story, I must say, Krishna garu’s film might have subconsciously influenced me. I also approached him for a role, but as he is no longer working in films, he asked me to use his clippings from his old films, if need be. I sought his permission and fixed Goodachari as my film's title.”

The 32-year-old actor says he has a long way to go in the industry and a corresponding scope for direction is also on his list, but not immediately. “Right now, I'm not mature enough to handle that craft. And once I get it right, I will surely direct a film. Currently, I'm focused on acting and I don't want to ride two boats at the same time!"

When asked if Goodachari has the potential to overpower actor-turned-director Rahul Ravindran's Chi La Sow, also releasing on the same day as his film, Sesh states, "He (Rahul) is passionate of direction and our dreams are coming true this Friday. There is no sense of competition and I wish both these films do well. Especially, it's going to be really special for Vennela Kishore, who is part of these films."

Asked what's next for him in terms of work, the actor reveals, "I'm working for Two States remake and I will collaborate with Prasad V Potluri again for a new film to be directed by newcomer Ramji. I was to team up with my cousin Sai Kiran Adivi for a film, but things never worked out."

— Murali Krishna CH

