Honoured to play N Chandrababu Naidu in 'NTR' biopic: Rana Daggubati

Published: 06th August 2018 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

Rana Daggubati. (Photo | Facebook)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Actor Rana Daggubati, who will be seen playing the character of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the "NTR" biopic, says he honoured to play the role.

Rana on Monday morning took to Twitter, where he shared a photograph of himself along with Naidu and captioned it: "What an honour it is to play the role of the Honourable Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Mr. N.Chandrbabu Naidu in the 'NTR' biopic. Thank you sir for giving us your valuable time."

Rana Daggubati with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | Twitter)

The biopic is based on the life of yesteryear superstar NT Rama Rao. Actress Vidya Balan has reportedly been roped in to play NTR's wife Basavatarakam in it.

Directed by Krish J, the film is being jointly produced by N Balakrishna, who plays the title role in the film, Vishnu Induri and Sai Korrapati.

Rana Daggubati

