Home Entertainment Telugu

It's hurtful: Vijay Deverakonda on 'Geetha Govindam' leak online

Vijay has spoken out about the rampancy and ramifications of piracy.

Published: 16th August 2018 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

Vijay Devarakonda | Twitter

By IANS

MUMBAI: Telugu film star Vijay Deverakonda, who has faced the reality of illegal piracy with his new film "Geetha Govindam" getting leaked online, says it plays havoc with the movie industry.

Instant rectification of the crime saved the day. But Vijay has spoken out about the rampancy and ramifications of piracy.

Vijay Devarakonda starrer 'Geetha Govindam' scenes leaked; culprits arrested

"When I came to know our film was leaked online, it was extremely hurtful. You suddenly realise how insensitive people are to the efforts, the energy, the careers and futures at stake, the scale of loss to one of the country's biggest economic activity.

"A bunch of people are playing havoc with the entertainment industry."

Vijay feels his film got away from damage just in time.

'Geetha Govindam' review: A breezy entertainer with the heart in the right place

"Because we were lucky, there were others who saw what was happening and confronted those who were watching the pirated prints. They then informed my team with screenshots and proofs of what was happening.

"A lot of students started reporting to me what and where this was happening. My production house immediately organised an operation with the help of various police and task forces."

Now the post-production company from where the piracy allegedly happened is being taken to task.

"The company from where this leak happened is clearly compromised. The management is doing nothing to check on their employees. Yes, I think a case is being levelled by the production house against them. And future work won't be given to them.

"Lots of production houses who have their films being post-produced at this said company are re-assessing their situation and finding alternatives."

Vijay feel the punishment for movie piracy is not sufficient.

"We as a species seem to be only functioning in order due to fear. So unless the punishment for such property theft is made very stringent, idiots with access will take risks for cheap thrills.

"Invariably it always seems to happen to impress someone or out of excitement or for cheap thrills."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vijay Deverakonda Geetha Govindam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Brazilian former president and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reaches out to supporters (file | AP)
Brazil: Thousands cheer after allies register Lula as candidate
Madonna (Photo | Instagram)
Putting sex in sexagenarian: Madonna still shocks at 60
Gallery
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan on 16 August celebrates his 47th birthday. Khan's family- including wife Kareena, sister-in-law Karisma, sister Soha and brother-in-law Kunal Khemu were present for his birthday bash.
Saif Ali Khan celebrates 47th birthday with friends, family
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets school children after addressing the nation on the country's 72nd Independence Day from the ramparts of the historical Red Fort in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
IN PICS | India celebrates 72nd Independence day