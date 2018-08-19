Home Entertainment Telugu

I have no fixed views on men, women and other issues: Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda is loving the overwhelming response to his new release 'Geetha Govindam', which is a take on love and courtship.

Published: 19th August 2018 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

Vijay Deverakonda

Actor Vijay Deverakonda | EPS

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Vijay Deverakonda is loving the overwhelming response to his new release "Geetha Govindam", which is a take on love and courtship.

Excerpts from the interview:

Q. What has the response been so far? Has the audience understood your impatience with conventional treatment of love and courtship?

A. Response is shocking. I can't even begin to assess what it is that's happening. My phone's ringing off the hook. Everyone is trying to understand what is happening. It's crazy! I am not even attempting to understand the response to "Geetha Govindam".

Q. The film deals with the dynamics of courtship in a healthy manner. How much of your own views are projected in the film?

A. I am figuring out my personal views. And evolving as a person every day. I have no fixed views on men, women and other issues. How I feel about various things is constantly changing, evolving. Breaking moulds wasn't on our minds. It's only a happy by-product.

Q. In the film, the heroine is shown to take advantage of your vulnerable situation. Normally it is men who are shown to be exploitative?

A. More than exploiting, I feel she has this pent-up anger and frustration at the sight of him. She is gracious enough to give him the benefit of the doubt and say he was not the one who harassed her when asked by her brother at their first meeting, seeing the trauma it would put his family through.

But that in no way meant she forgives him, and they are forced due to situations to spend so much time together. So then she gives him a tough time. I don't blame her though.

Q. But so many times men get wrongly accused of sexual harassment?

A. That is an extremely scary and discomforting thought. But in "Geetha Govindam", even though unintended, he shouldn't have gotten himself into that position. He could have avoided getting so friendly with a girl he had just met.

Q. Are you consciously breaking conventional moulds through your roles and films?

A. It's more unconscious. I am just drawn to this stuff more.

Q. Though clean and wholesome, the film is not shy about the gender equations. Do you think it's time Telugu cinema explored the man-woman equation beyond the surface level?

A. Cinema everywhere is growing up. We are no exception. I am glad "Geetha Govindam" has found an audience. If it hadn't, I'd still not embrace the conventional. That's not me.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vijay Deverakonda Geetha Govindam Geetha Govindam film

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Flooded region at Thengilakkadavu in Kozhikode . | (Manu Mavelil | EPS)
More rains likely in Kerala as flood death toll jumps
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony