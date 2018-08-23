Home Entertainment Telugu

Jayasudha, not jaya prada for Maharshi

Reports that veteran actor Jaya Prada has been roped in for a crucial role in Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Maharshi, which had become viral on a section of media, has turned out to be false.

Published: 23rd August 2018 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 02:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Reports that veteran actor Jaya Prada has been roped in for a crucial role in Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Maharshi, which had become viral on a section of media, has turned out to be false. Vehemently denying the presence of Jaya Prada in the film, director Vamshi Paidipally has informed City Express that the team has signed on actor Jayasudha for a crucial role. “The film will have actor Jayasudha garu in a significant role,” reveals Vamshi, tight-lipped about what her role would be.

However, speculations were doing the rounds that the veteran actor, who earlier played mother to a generation of actors including Mahesh in Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, is set for an encore in the film. “She will play Mahesh’s mother and Prakash Raj’s wife in the film,” says a source. Produced by Ashwini Dutt Chalasani, Dil Raju and Prasad V Potluri, the film also stars Allari Naresh and Pooja Hegde in important roles. Slated to release on April 5, the film has music by Devi Sri Prasad.

