Home Entertainment Telugu

Raksha Bandhan: Mahesh Babu, Namrata want their kids to have regard for tradition

While Mahesh Babu was away shooting for his next film, his two children celebrated Raksha Bandhan with much enthusiasm.

Published: 26th August 2018 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2018 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

mahesh_babu_raksha_bandhan

Mahesh Babu's daughter tying rakhi for her brother. (Photo | Namrata Shirodkar| Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: While Mahesh Babu was away shooting for his next film, his two children celebrated Raksha Bandhan with much enthusiasm.

Mahesh Babu's wife and actress Namrata Shirodkar said: "We take Raksha Bandhan very seriously in our home. The children have been told of its significance. My son Gautam and daughter Sitara take the ceremonial aspect of Raksha Bandhan very seriously.

"Both Mahesh and I want them to grow up with a healthy regard for tradition and custom. Also, we feel Raksha Bandhan is one occasion when the children get a chance to feel closer to one another. Not that they aren't already close. But when you celebrate a relationship, you give it an added significance."

The festival is being celebrated on Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mahesh Babu Raksha Bandhan Namrata Shirodkar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Facebook testing new label to identify common things between you & random people
Special mass organised on Mother Teresa’s 108th birth anniversary 
Gallery
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5