Raksha Bandhan: Mahesh Babu, Namrata want their kids to have regard for tradition

By IANS

MUMBAI: While Mahesh Babu was away shooting for his next film, his two children celebrated Raksha Bandhan with much enthusiasm.

Mahesh Babu's wife and actress Namrata Shirodkar said: "We take Raksha Bandhan very seriously in our home. The children have been told of its significance. My son Gautam and daughter Sitara take the ceremonial aspect of Raksha Bandhan very seriously.

"Both Mahesh and I want them to grow up with a healthy regard for tradition and custom. Also, we feel Raksha Bandhan is one occasion when the children get a chance to feel closer to one another. Not that they aren't already close. But when you celebrate a relationship, you give it an added significance."

The festival is being celebrated on Sunday.