My roots have worked to my advantage: Yamini Bhaskar on the film 'Narthanasala'

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

After her acclaimed performance in her debut film Keechaka, Yamini Bhaskar, the Telugu girl next door is out to leave her mark on the silver screen with @Narthanasala, a rom-com also starring Naga Shaurya and Kashmira Paradesi.

The Vijayawada- born actor is confident to amaze the audience with her portrayal of a role that’s inspired by Ramya Krishna’s iconic Neelambari character from Superstar Rajinikanth’s Narasimha. “I play Satyabhama, a brave and modern girl, known for both her strong will and temper. Kashmira and I are poles apart in terms of personality, background and attitude towards life akin to Soundarya and Ramya Krishna from Narasimha in the film (laughs),” shares Yamini.

The character required her to perform some stunts without using a body double. She quips, “I did a three-day workshop to learn that part, but I must say it was physically strenuous and I suffered some blows while performing those stunts. No regrets, though, as I enjoyed playing this power-packed role.”

The conversation veers towards her initial days in the industry and the actor reveals that she had been in difficult situations due to lack of background. “After Keechaka, I struggled to get good roles and lost some work too. I came out of them and did a film each in Tamil and Malayalam. Unfortunately, these roles too proved to be insignificant. Hence, I would like to call @Narthanasala as my debut film.” Yamini has had to face casting couch in the industry too.

Recounting her experience, she says, “Like any other profession, there are positives and negatives in this industry. I did face the casting couch too, but it wasn’t as if every filmmaker approached was at fault. I believed in talent and I didn’t have to give in. I learned to say no to such propositions and that will have made me stronger about the kind of work I should do. I feel blessed to be a Telugu girl and I think my (Telugu) roots have worked to my advantage. I suggest the newcomers develop some patience and not surrender yourself to these things.” Not many knew that acting was not Yamini’s dream job. “I am a trained Kuchipudi dancer and has been performing since I was 12.

My father passed away long ago and currently, I live with my brother and mother, who has been really supportive in all my endeavours. In fact, it was my late father’s wish to see me as an actor someday and eventually, I moved to Hyderabad four years ago, enrolled in an acting course with Devadas Kanakala before doing Keechaka. I feel glad to have made it to the industry and achieved something.” Has she signed any other film? Yamini says, “I have completed shooting for Bhale Manchi Chowka Beram and if this film (@Narthanasala) does well, I might get better scripts. I’m keeping my fingers crossed for the release this Thursday.”

