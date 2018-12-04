AR Rahman's praise turns Andhra village woman who sang ‘O Cheliya' into overnight sensation   

Ayshvarya Narayanan By

Online Desk

If you think social media is a waste of time, think again! It took just one video to change Pasala Baby's life. Even the 'Mozart of Madras' AR Rahman could not resist watching it.

Her journey from an ordinary housewife to a social media sensation is the stuff of miracles. Baby hails from a modest family in Andhra Pradesh's Vadisileru village. We bet no one can believe that she had no prior experience in music.

Baby broke the internet when AR Rahman shared a video of her singing ‘O Cheliya Naa Priya Sakhiya’ from the movie Premikudu on Facebook. He captioned it as 'Unknown, anonymous, beautiful voice.’ In no time, the video got millions of views and shares.

From then, there was no looking back for Baby. Even Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi invited her to his residence and complimented her singing skills.

Baby's video caught the attention of music director Raghu Kunche who gave the 38-year-old her first Tollywood break in the movie Palasa 1978. No one can help falling in love with her melodious voice in a teaser of the song which was released a few days ago. Watch it here!

The social media sensation has reportedly been roped in for many songs. Like the famous Tamil proverb that says a single grain of rice is enough to test if a pot of rice is cooked, this short video of Baby's bears testimony to her singing brilliance.