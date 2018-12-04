Home Entertainment Telugu

AR Rahman's praise turns Andhra village woman who sang ‘O Cheliya' into overnight sensation   

Pasala Baby broke the internet when Rahman shared a video of her singing ‘O Cheliya Naa Priya Sakhiya’ from the movie Premikudu on Facebook.

Published: 04th December 2018 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 05:38 PM   |  A+A-

Singer Baby

Viral singer Baby during recording session of her new Telugu song. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)

By Ayshvarya Narayanan
Online Desk

If you think social media is a waste of time, think again! It took just one video to change Pasala Baby's life. Even the 'Mozart of Madras' AR Rahman could not resist watching it. 

Her journey from an ordinary housewife to a social media sensation is the stuff of miracles. Baby hails from a modest family in Andhra Pradesh's Vadisileru village. We bet no one can believe that she had no prior experience in music.

Baby broke the internet when AR Rahman shared a video of her singing ‘O Cheliya Naa Priya Sakhiya’ from the movie Premikudu on Facebook. He captioned it as 'Unknown, anonymous, beautiful voice.’ In no time, the video got millions of views and shares.

From then, there was no looking back for Baby. Even Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi invited her to his residence and complimented her singing skills. 

Baby's video caught the attention of music director Raghu Kunche who gave the 38-year-old her first Tollywood break in the movie Palasa 1978. No one can help falling in love with her melodious voice in a teaser of the song which was released a few days ago. Watch it here!

The social media sensation has reportedly been roped in for many songs. Like the famous Tamil proverb that says a single grain of rice is enough to test if a pot of rice is cooked, this short video of Baby's bears testimony to her singing brilliance. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Singer Baby Tollywood AR Rahman O Cheliya viral singer baby

Comments(3)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Amrutha murali
    Super very nice voice
    2 days ago reply

  • CP Venkatesan
    great
    2 days ago reply

  • TMRanganathan
    Spare her chastity fm vairamuthu polvaar
    2 days ago reply
Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp