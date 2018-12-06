Who doesn’t like to work with Kajal Aggarwal, Mehreen Pirzada: Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is confident of bouncing back with his upcoming Kavacham, a lavishly produced action-thriller directed by debutant Sreenivas Mamilla.

“The film tracks the incidents from sunrise to sunset. For the first time, I play a cop in this film. The story is all about how this honest cop, who is being framed for a crime come out clean disproving the false claims in a day. The narrative takes an interesting turn with exciting twists and thrills in the second hour. Director Sreenivas did a commendable job and I hope Kavacham will become a big hit in my career,” says Sreenivas.

He prepared for the role in a way he had not tried before. “I always try to get into the character. To get under the skin, I watched several cop dramas starring Amitabh Bachchan. Like how Bachchan built a career out of playing fervent police characters named Vijay, I want to earn a name for myself with this film.”

From his first film Alludu Seenu to Saakshyam, Sreenivas has managed to work with star heroines including Samantha, Tamannaah Bhatia and Pooja Hegde. And Kavacham too features Telugu cinema’s most-sought-after actors Kajal Aggarwal and Mehreen Pirzada. In this light, ask him what does he think about his star combinations? He explains, “A star heroine brings visibility factor to a project. Tell me who doesn’t like to work with them? Having said that, I’m quite comfortable working with these heroines and I must say, I get along really well with all of them.”

Ask him why he chose action films instead of a romedy or a family drama, Sreenivas says he likes to work on his own terms picking massy roles.

“I have been an action-movie buff since childhood. You may find it strange, but I think love stories are all the same and such films cannot contribute to the longevity of an actor. However, action films will come in different genres and an actor will have ample scope to showcase his talent,” reasons the actor. Admittedly, Sreenivas’s last release Saakshyam tanked at the box office and the actor has been seriously affected by its failure. “I was really upset that I did not step out of my house for four-five days. I worked for over 200 days and gave my best. Despite receiving accolades for my performance, the end result has been disappointing and the film, in a way shattered my dreams,” says Sreenivas.

The Speedunnodu actor says he seeks his father’s advice in script selection. “I first listen to the scripts and then pass it on to my dad for his advice. I’m blessed to have a seasoned producer, who gauges a script well as my father,” signs off Sreenivas.