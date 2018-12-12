Telugu cinema 2019: Year of new expectations

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

2018 will definitely go down in history books of Telugu cinema, as a diverse range of films – right from experimental stories to the genre-benders, revenge dramas, action entertainers, thrillers and rom-coms have had a dream run at the ticket window. As we set off to the new year, let’s take a look at the films that seem to have an interesting mix of genres with formidable combinations in 2019.

Given the expectations, let us confine ourselves to mainstream cinema and reserve our opinion for other films for another day. The first much-awaited film to hit the marquee in 2019 is director Krish’s Kathanayakudu. To say the least, Krish is a versatile director known for choosing quirky and fascinating stories with care. Be it a road film like Gamyam or a drama like Vedam and an actioner like Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum or a historical drama like Gautamiputra Satakarni, he can hit you in the gut. His upcoming film, a biopic on the stalwart of Telugus, Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao (NTR) is scheduled to be released in two parts as Kathanayakudu and Mahanayakudu. Both versions are shaping up as two of the top films in actor Balakrishna’s career and the recently released promos and poster accentuates that.

If it’s formula and masala that you like, watch Ram Charan-starrer Vinaya Vidheya Rama for this Sankranthi. Directed by Boyapati Srinu, the film’s teaser shows Charan going all out with the character and Vivek Oberoi, the antagonist of the film is looking in good nick as well. The more interesting the antagonist, the more thrill for your money.

Then there is Anil Ravipudi’s F2: Fun and Frustration, listed as a romantic family entertainer with the riveting combination of Venkatesh and Varun Tej. The storyline of the film and cast is interesting and nevertheless, this should not be run-of-the-mill stuff. Director Venky Atluri rose to fame with his rom-com, Tholiprema and now is all set to release his second film, Mr Majnu starring Akhil Akkineni for the Republic Day. Set in the backdrop of London, the film promises to be a hilarious entertainer with Akhil essaying the role of a young man, who tries to woo the prettiest girls around him.

After Anando Brahma, director Mahi V Raghav comes with Yatra, a biopic structured around the padayatra (walkathon) of late Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy, the former chief minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. The film portrays the incidents happened during the padayatra which was declared as a crucial cog in the electoral fortunes of the Congress party in 2004. The film stars Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, Jagapathi Babu, Suhasini Maniratnam and Rao Ramesh in lead roles.

Director Surender Reddy is making a film on the real-life story of the unsung freedom fighter of India, Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy who fought the British in the 1800s. Megastar Chiranjeevi has had a long-time desire to portray a historical character and in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, he is playing it to perfection. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Tamannaah Bhatia and Sudeep in pivotal roles, the film will reconstruct the entire happenings during the pre-Independence era. If the teaser is anything to go by, there should be lots of big action set pieces to keep things interesting in the film.

Vamshi Paidipally is yet to disappoint the audience, even if the ticket window might have another story to tell. His films Munna, Brindavanam, Yevadu and Oopiri has been different from the others. True to the expectations, the director is coming up with a family drama that touches upon the struggles faced by the farmers. The film has a solid cast in the form of Mahesh Babu, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha and Allari Naresh. Slated to release on April 5, this one should be worth your while. Actor Nani is set to revert to his natural style with Jersey – a heart-warming story about a young man who is settled in life with his wife and kid but aspires to play for the Indian cricket team. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri of Malli Raava fame, the film showcases the protagonist’s reason for his dream and what efforts he had put in to achieve it against all odds.

Sujeeth, the director of Run Raja Run, comes with his second film, Saaho which is loaded with high-voltage action akin to the superhero genre. The film starring Prabhas is being shot extensively in locations like Hyderabad, Mumbai, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Romania and other parts of Europe. The film’s teaser looks terrific with its spine-chilling chases, violent confrontations and lots and lots of exploding stuff. Considering Prabhas’s stardom, Saaho should deliver above-average viewing.

A Vijay Deverakonda film is worth a watch, for this young hero choosing versatile stories that would unleash his acting potential. With Dear Comrade, the Pelli Choopulu actor is going to be on familiar ground, ala Arjun Reddy. Vijay plays a college goer, who rescues a woman cricketer from the evil clutches and restores faith in her to play for the national team. The biggest attraction in the film, directed by debutant Bharat Kamma is Geetha Govindam girl Rashmika Mandanna. With back-to-back hits in her kitty, the 22-year-old actor is going to recreate her success streak with Telugu cinema’s promising talent, Vijay Deverakonda.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is reckoned as a dependable actor is reuniting with her husband and actor Naga Chaitanya for an emotional family drama tentatively titled Majini. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film shows the duo as a married couple, who keep on fighting all the time. These apart, there are several interesting projects on the cards during 2019. Starting with Allu Arjun’s third film with director Trivikram Srinivas, Mahesh Babu’s film with Sukumar, Koratala Siva’s next with Chiranjeevi and Boyapati Srinu’s actioner with Balakrishna.

With these eagerly awaited films, the new year looks really exciting.

