Esha Gupta to sizzle in Ram Charan’s Vinaya Vidheya Rama

Bollywood actor Esha Gupta will be sizzling in Telugu cinema with a special song in Ram Charan-starrer Vinaya Vidheya Rama (VVR).

Published: 13th December 2018 04:41 AM

Esha Gupta. (Photo | Twitter)

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Bollywood actor Esha Gupta will be sizzling in Telugu cinema with a special song in Ram Charan-starrer Vinaya Vidheya Rama (VVR). Initially, the makers have considered the likes of Ileana, Catherine Tresa and Kajal Aggarwal and finally zeroed in on Esha. The Jannat 2 actor will be shooting for the foot-tapping party number on December 14 in a specially erected pub set at Annapurna Seven Acres. “Esha Gupta is doing an item song in VVR. It’s the first song of the film that comes after a pivotal sequence. Her presence not only adds value but also enhances the situation,” says a source.

The film is on the brink of completion and the makers are determined to wrap up the proceedings by December 22. “After the pub song, another duet on Charan and leading lady Kiara Advani in Khanapur, Adilabad from December 18-22 will call it a wrap,” the source adds. Directed by Boyapati Srinu, VVR has music by Devi Sri Prasad and the film is slated to release on January 10.

