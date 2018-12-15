Thella Raju, Memu and more: Check out the top five Telugu web series of 2018

Srividya Palaparthi By

Give those English shows a break and binge on these Telugu web series for a change. As digital

entertainment starts to look up, web series too are getting fancier. These are five of our picks:

Thella Raju

Platform: Amazon Prime

Starring: Bobby Simha

Although this one isn’t a Telugu original, and is dubbed from Tamil, it is a welcome change from the breezy web series that are mostly offered. If you like action, drama and some serious gangster content, then this would be a perfect pick. Deva played by Bobby Simha who already is popular even among the Telugu film enthusiasts for his performance in Jigarthanda and Neram, yearns to become the drug lord in Chennai. Meanwhile, Theresa who lawful and believes in justice finds herself chasing Deva to nab him and put an end to his activities. The cat and mouse chase keeps the audience on the toes and is worth giving a watch.

Ee Office Lo

Platform: Viu

Starring: Chaitanya Krishna, Abhijit Poondla, Shwetha Verma, Rakendu Mouli

A straight-forward and focussed boss, a femme-fatale who calls the shots, a meek nerd who pulls everyone’s weight, a young immature fresher who is just trying his very best; with characters pretty much straight out of your real life office, Ee Office Lo produced by Tamada Media and presented by Annapurna cashes in on the “urban working adult”. Directed by Pavan Sadineni, it showcases the struggles of the millenial both in terms of a competitive professional life and in the matters of heart. With six lead characters, each of whom find a unique connection with the character they play, anyone who watches is sure to find themselves in one of the lot.

B.Tech

Platform: Zee5/ Yupp TV

Starring: Abhay, Kaushik, Meraj and Madhulatha

B.Tech is the story of 3 empty benches at an engineering college, it delves into the journey of three engineering students whose dreams are very different from what they are pursuing. The drama series introduces you to Vikram and his interest in film making, Akhtar’s bike racing passion and Hari who wishes to become an entrepreneur. Another one of the relatable lot, B.Tech too appeals to the majority who are shunned into enrolling into an engineering course despite nursing passions for various fields. There’s pain, there’s triumph and there’s a tinge of reality among all the drama. This is the one you should watch to journey through nostalgia and reignite your teenage dreams.

#Memu

Platform: Viu/ Youtube

Starring: Jahnavi Dasetty, Prudhi Raj, Manoj Krishna, Prasad

Four youngsters and friends who are all caught up in their own lives, try their best to make one last Goa trip happen as one of them preps for marriage. How they incidentally and even unintentionally make the trip and find themselves sums up the web series. Karthik Sabareesh who directed the series, ensured that it was relatable and fun with the underlying depth that every young adult has to deal with. As they discover little things that matter about themselves and their friends, the audience get to indulge in some fun along the ride. Prudhvi Raj, who almost plays himself, as the NRI visiting home for his wedding, found that there were many more who relate with his plight.

Pelli Gola

Platform: Viu

Starring: Abhijeet Duddala, Varshini Sounderajan

Two lovers who make it work despite circumstances, despite their backgrounds and sometimes despite themselves, Pelli Gola is the story of Varun and Jaggu. Jaggu is hot-headed and spunky. Varun is ambitious and isn’t great with matters of the heart. Married by Season 1 after unwittingly falling in love, almost getting divorced by Season 2, they are trying to figure out life as adults with professional and personal responsibilities. Among all the fun and games, all of us have to be serious at life in Season 3, and the show states just that. But of course, as the title goes, there’s always a wedding that brings it all together.

