Samuthirakani is part of Rajamouli’s RRR

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Renowned Tamil actor-director, Samuthirakani has landed a pivotal role in Baahubali director SS Rajamouli’s upcoming multi-starrer, RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan. He will be playing the role of Ram Charan’s babai (paternal uncle) in the period-action film set in the backdrop of the pre-Independence era. This is for the first time that Samuthirakani has been roped in for a key role in a Rajamouli directorial. “The film has an important babai-abbai track and the makers have felt Samuthirakani will give a different spin to the (older) character. When the team has approached the actor, he readily agreed to the proposal. Samuthirakani will start shooting for his portions in the next schedule,” says a source.

The first schedule of RRR featuring Ram Charan and NTR in a high-octane action scene has been wrapped up on December 6. The team is now gearing up to commence a five-day schedule on January 19 in a specially erected forest set in Hyderabad. Mounted on a budget of `300 crore, it is believed that the makers have leased out 34 industrial cameras and 16 wheel trucks for a year for the production. To be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and dubbed in Malayalam, RRR has music by MM Keeravani.