Sai Pallavi is a natural with impeccable talent: Actor Sharwanand

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Actor Sharwanand has been good with choosing the right scripts that have raked in the moolah at the box office. Yet, the slew of hits he has delivered for the last five years has had little effect on him. His upcoming rom-com, Padi Padi Leche Manasu (PPLM) is gearing up for release tomorrow.

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the film set in the backdrop of Kolkata is about a football team captain, who is head-over-heels in love with a medico. Sharwa dons the role of a football skipper, who seems to be a go-getter and a master of one-liners, while Sai Pallavi plays the medico. “I’m feeling all the positive vibes ahead of the release. Working with Hanu Raghavapudi, who stays focused on his job, is a delight. We were planning to do a film for a long time. PPLM is a convincing love story that connects with everyone.

The audience will come with high expectations and our job is to keep them hooked to the tale from the start to end credits. The presentation is important for such love stories and I’m sure Hanu made it in such a way that it is liked by the audience. There is no doubt that Hanu is the Mani Ratnam of Telugu cinema.”

They say, romantic shots are most difficult scenes for an actor but the Run Raja Run actor reveals that he does not believe in preparation before the shot. “I’ve got a bound script and I own my character. Like how one reacts to situations, I exactly do that in my films. If I prepare for a scene, especially a romantic shot, it doesn’t look natural. So, I always come with an open mind and do my job,” explains Sharwa.

Describing his co-star Sai Pallavi a natural actor with impeccable talent, Sharwa reveals both of them tried to match their potential. “Hitting the right notes is always important and I think we were in our elements. That’s why our acting range has translated into wonderful chemistry in this film,” he adds.

Sharwa’s last film, Mahanubhavudu released in last September and did he at any time worry about the long gap between films? “I prefer to work at leisurely pace and don’t feel insecure for being laid back. I choose films based on my comfort level. Content is king. Story selection is the biggest responsibility that I do it by myself. I go by my instinct and I believe in my judgement. The last few years have been really good for me and I always want to be a part of good cinema.”

Sharwa, known for his intense roles in films like Prasthanam and Gamyam, has expanded his repertoire with Run Raja Run, Express Raja and Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju among others. The 33-year-old actor says he does not want to get typecast in his films. “A lot of people in the industry had a misconception that I’m good at essaying serious roles and were cynical to offer me a varied array of characters. Run Raja Run was an image-breaker for me and since then, I’m not getting repetitive and choosing films in diverse genres. I believe PPLM will be a game changer for me all over again. I want every character I portray to entertain the audience,” explains Sharwa, who is in talks to reprise Vijay Sethupathi’s role in 96 Telugu remake.

The Shatamanam Bhavati actor is kicked about his next untitled film being directed by Sudheer Varma. “It’s a film that’s set across two timelines. Portions of the film were set against the 80s backdrop and it shows me as a gangster. So far, we have shot 50% of the film,” signs off Sharwa.

