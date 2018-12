By IANS

MUMBAI: Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda says he got injured during a fight sequence, but is fine now. He is back shooting for his underproduction film "Dear Comrade".

"I injured myself during a fight sequence. But I am fine now, and back to shooting. I suffered some bruises and a sprain. I am much better now. Just some soreness, that's all," said Vijay.

"Dear Comrade" is being directed by Bharat Kamma.