Home Entertainment Telugu

Nandita Swetha excited about Bluff Master, remake of 'Sathuranga Vettai'

Nandita Swetha, who has appeared in films like Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada and Srinivasa Kalyanam, is excited about her third Telugu film, Bluff Master.

Published: 25th December 2018 11:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Nandita Swetha (Photo | Instagram)

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Nandita Swetha, who has appeared in films like Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada and Srinivasa Kalyanam, is excited about her third Telugu film, Bluff Master.

Directed by Gopi Ganesh, the heist thriller is the remake of Tamil film, Sathuranga Vettai. “In the film, I’m playing Avani, a woman best-known as an embodiment of innocence due to her positive mindset. The best part about my role is that it has different variations, and has a lot of scope in terms of performance. What’s more interesting is that I will be seen as a pregnant woman towards the end. It’s for the first time in my career that I’m essaying such character in a film,” reveals Nandita. 

The 25-year-old girl is content that her role has its own originality. “I watched the original version of Bluff Master(Sathuranga Vettai) at a time when I didn’t know I would be a part of its remake. I realised the importance of the female lead’s role in the film. After signing the dotted line for Bluff Master, I’ve forgotten the original as I don’t want to be influenced by it,” explains Nandita. Produced by Ramesh Pillai, Bluff Master is slated to release on December 28.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Telugu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nandita Swetha Sathuranga Vettai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
People offering prayer on the eve of Christmas Day in Hyderabad. (EPS | R.Satish Babu)
Christmas 2018: Here's how the nation is celebrating the festive season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp