Nandita Swetha excited about Bluff Master, remake of 'Sathuranga Vettai'

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Nandita Swetha, who has appeared in films like Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada and Srinivasa Kalyanam, is excited about her third Telugu film, Bluff Master.

Directed by Gopi Ganesh, the heist thriller is the remake of Tamil film, Sathuranga Vettai. “In the film, I’m playing Avani, a woman best-known as an embodiment of innocence due to her positive mindset. The best part about my role is that it has different variations, and has a lot of scope in terms of performance. What’s more interesting is that I will be seen as a pregnant woman towards the end. It’s for the first time in my career that I’m essaying such character in a film,” reveals Nandita.

The 25-year-old girl is content that her role has its own originality. “I watched the original version of Bluff Master(Sathuranga Vettai) at a time when I didn’t know I would be a part of its remake. I realised the importance of the female lead’s role in the film. After signing the dotted line for Bluff Master, I’ve forgotten the original as I don’t want to be influenced by it,” explains Nandita. Produced by Ramesh Pillai, Bluff Master is slated to release on December 28.