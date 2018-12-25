Home Entertainment Telugu

Varun Tej to flaunt six-pack for his next

Actor Varun Tej has won plaudits for his portrayal of an astronaut in space-thriller, Antariksham 9000 KMPH.

Published: 25th December 2018

Varun Tej

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Actor Varun Tej has won plaudits for his portrayal of an astronaut in space-thriller, Antariksham 9000 KMPH. He is all geared up to play a boxer in debutant director Kiran Korrapati’s sports drama and is taking the liberty to experiment with his looks. The Loafer actor will be toning his body with six-pack abs for the character and is believed to have hired a fitness trainer to attain the athletic look.

“After Fidaa, Varun has become extremely choosy and is planning to portray different characters that tap his acting potential. He will be pumping iron for the perfect body under the supervision of a fitness trainer for his next. He has decided to shed all his baby fat to attain the sculpted look,” reveals a source. To be bankrolled jointly by Allu Bobby and Siddhu, the untitled film will go on floors in March. In the meantime, Varun’s next release, F2: Fun and Frustration is slated to release on January 12.

