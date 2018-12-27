Home Entertainment Telugu

Rakul Preet Singh approached for Nithiin’s next

Mythri Movie Makers, who earlier bankrolled films such as Srimanthudu, Janatha Garage and Rangasthalam are pooling resources for this untitled Nithiin starrer.

Published: 27th December 2018 02:17 AM

Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | Facebook)

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Actor Rakul Preet Singh, who has been missing in action for over a year now in Telugu cinema, is reportedly on the lookout for some exciting projects. According to a source, the actor, who was last seen in Spyder, has been approached for the female lead’s role in Nithiin’s new movie with director Chandrasekhar Yeleti. “Yeleti gave Rakul a brief idea of the film and the actor has agreed to meet him in the first week of January for story discussion. If Yeleti pleases her with the script, the actor has no qualms to do the film,” reveals a source.

Meanwhile, producer Suresh Babu had pencilled in Rakul for Venky Mama while the actor was shooting for Suriya-starrer NGK. “Rakul has blocked 31 days for this film and is waiting for the shoot to commence as she doesn’t want to lose out other films due to date clash,” the source adds.

Mythri Movie Makers, who earlier bankrolled films such as Srimanthudu, Janatha Garage and Rangasthalam are pooling resources for this untitled Nithiin starrer which is expected to go on floors early next year.

Rakul Preet Singh

