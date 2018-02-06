Director Boyapati Srinu’s new film starring Ram Charan has been in the news since its inception. The latest development is that actress Ananya has given her nod to play a prominent role opposite actor Naveen Chandra, who plays one of the older brothers of Charan in the film. However, she is yet to officially sign on the dotted line.

“Boyapati has approached Ananya and has discussed the script recently. She has been zeroed in on to play one of the four sisters-in-law of Charan in the film. It’s a role which will be different from the ones she had essayed in the past and also makes an impact in the story. The makers have asked 50 days of her call sheets and she is currently working on it,” says a source.

Produced by DVV Danayya, the film shows Ram Charan in an angry young man’s avatar. “The story charts around a joint family comprising four brothers and their wives. While Prashanth and Sneha play the elder couple, Ananya and Naveen Chandra play second,” the source adds. Also starring Vivek Oberoi, Kiara Advani and Himaja, the film’s new schedule will begin later this month.