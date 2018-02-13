Shraddha Srinath, who rose to fame with films like U-Turn, Operation Alamelamma and Vikram Vedha, is on a signing spree in Telugu cinema.

After being part of films like Hey Krishna Mukunda Murari, Ninnu Vadili Nenu Polenule and an untitled film opposite Aadi Sai Kumar, the actor seems to have hit jackpot with her fourth Telugu film.

According to a source, Shraddha has agreed to play the female lead opposite Nagarjuna in his new film to be directed by Sriram Aditya.

However, she is yet to sign on the dotted line. “The director has recently narrated the script to Shraddha, which she found fascinating and accepted immediately. It’s a different character for the actor who has done several thrillers in the recent past,” says a source.

The film will be launched on February 24 and the principal shooting will begin in the first week of March.

Meanwhile, the makers are also on the look out for another actor to be paired opposite Nani, who plays the other lead in this multi-starrer produced by Aswini Dutt.