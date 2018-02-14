Kannada actress Shraddha Srinath, who rose to fame with films like U-Turn, Operation Alamelamma and Vikram Vedha, is on a signing spree in Telugu cinema. After being part of films like Hey Krishna Mukunda Murari, Ninnu Vadili Nenu Polenule and an untitled film opposite Aadi Sai Kumar, the actress has hit a jackpot with her fourth Telugu film. According to a source, Shraddha has agreed to play the leading lady opposite actor Nagarjuna Akkineni in his new movie to be directed by Sriram Adittya. However, she is yet to sign on the dotted line.

“The director has recently narrated the script to Shraddha which she found it fascinating and grabbed the opportunity immediately. It’s a different character for the actress who has done several thrillers in the recent past,” says a source. The film will be launched on February 24 and the principal shooting will begin March first week. Meanwhile, the makers are also on the lookout for another actress to be paired opposite Nani, who plays other lead in the multi-starrer produced by Aswini Dutt.



