Sitting in the theatre watching 132 minute-long Idi Naa Love Story is like a self-inflicted wound that will not heal for long. If a film which marks the return of Tollywood’s lover boy, known for depicting agony and desolation with his performances in a spate of films, to the showbiz, it’s natural to expect a feel-good love story loaded with intense emotions and entertainment. But, this TThharun-starrer is hammered with preachy dialogue and scenes that suck the life out of its viewers. The major problem with the film is it suffers from forced melodrama, lack of subtlety, shabby and amateurish narration.

The story follows the life of Abhiram (TThharun), a heart-broken ad-filmmaker, who falls in love all over again with Abhinaya (Oviya) the moment he sees her dancing on the mountain. The duo shares their previous love stories and starts getting cosy with each other. When everything seems going right... in comes a startling twist to the tale and Abhiram was picked up by cops for an attempt to rape Abhinaya. The next two hours is so insipid that it is difficult to believe that any actor would want it to be his comeback vehicle.

Idi Naa Love Story has an interesting storyline and if handled wisely, it would have become one of the engrossing romedies of our times. It’s about how Abhiram and Abhinaya struggle to deal with a jumble of raging emotions after their break-up. In the process, one would assume that the stage is perfectly set for the actual love story to unfold. But due to commercialisation, the narration gets cliched, tiresome with a sense of predictability that goes at a quiet and unhurried pace. The lead actors share no chemistry and their romantic numbers equally fail to redeem the narration. For the record, in one instance the leading lady says, Veedu chala suthi chepthunnadu and that perfectly echoes the audience feelings inside the theatre. The screenplay juggles between past and present to raise the curiosity backfires without core emotions and hinders your train of thoughts.

Directors Ramesh-Gopi’s work falls short of expectations and couldn’t integrate pain, anger, disgust, surprise, joy and sparkling chemistry between the lead pair to the context of the story. The comedy doesn’t hit the mark and it’s high time the directors stop using Jabardasth kind crass one-liners as a source of entertainment. Sample this, Kaalu tokkithene sorry cheptaaru, hrudayanni tokkesi sorry cheppavaa? – A girl before parting ways with her boyfriend. Kukka biscuit lo kukka undadhu gaani, cream biscuit lo cream untundhi – A girl with her boyfriend.

Much like the story, Oviya is conspicuous of expressions, emotions and doesn’t leave an impact. TThharun seems to be really busy trying to sound, dance and look like his earlier films, but we hardly get a glimpse of his natural self. But, he is marginally better and if he wishes to act in more romantic entertainers, he should wisely choose his scripts. Enough said, Idi Naa Love Story is bland and evokes no emotion, romance other than exasperation of having to watch it for two hours and 12 minutes. Watch at your own risk as it may destroy your love for love stories!



muralikrishna.db@newindianexpress @onlymurali