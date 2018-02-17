HYDERBAD: Renowned film director Ram Gopal Varma today appeared before the police here in connection with a case lodged against him by an activist over his alleged derogatory remarks about women.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cybercrimes) KCS Raghu Vir said Varma had made the comments in question when his short film "God Sex and Truth" released.

The director is also accused of posting "obscene" pictures related to the film on social media.

"We asked him to come again next Friday. He cooperated well with us during the questioning today. Investigation is going on," Raghu Vir told PTI.

Varma came to the Central Crime Station around noon and left around 4 in the afternoon.

Devi, a Hyderabad-based activist, has lodged a complaint alleging that Varma's decision to cast Mia Malkova, an American adult film actor, in his film itself reflected badly on women.

The director subsequently made objectionable remarks against her (Devi) and the women in general during a TV debate, the activist alleged.

Police have registered a case against Varma under section 67 of the Information Technology Act (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) and under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for indecent representation of women, Raghu Vir said.