Just like how she evolved and carved a niche for herself in Tollywood, Bollywood and Kollywood with her acting prowess, Kajal Aggarwal has created her own style statements and stands tall as a fashion icon, quite literally. She has now collaborated with Ponds and launched their new perfume talc ‘Starlight.’ In a red couture gown by Swapnil Shinde, Kajal walked into the room like a queen of hearts that she is.

Talking about the talc, she says it is an international perfume talc, which is an elegant combination of fresh and fruity. “The talc offers top notes of passion fruit and blueberry, with a rich floral bouquet of white blossoms and delicate orchid underlined by a soft woody musky background. Soothing notes of jasmine, mandarin, raspberry, and pink orchid, the fragrance is sweet, punchy and refreshing,” she says while adding that it is absorbable and good for summers too.

Quick bites

Choice of fragrance:

Floral sometimes, fresh always. I did like to smell like I am just out an ocean.

Comfy clothing:

I love cozy clothes. I am equally comfortable in a saree and a short dress. When I am off the sets, lounging around, I prefer to keep it casual with jeans and tee.

Airport dressing:

This trend is so difficult to follow. Earlier, it was all about feel good, comfortable travel clothes but now, its like a fashion runway or ramp. But I still follow what keeps me pleasant.

Favourite stylists:

Stylists are essential people in our lives. If we keep focusing on what to wear and how for every film and event, we wouldn’t be able to focus on acting. Allia Al Rufai styles me for my advertisement shoots. Archa Mehta styles me for movies and NK Divya for my events.

Favourite designers:

For Indian wear, I love Sabyasachi Mukerjee. I love Valentino for western outfits. I love mixing high street fashion with designer couture.

Favorite high street fashion:

I always go for Free People and For love and lemons. I am the mix and match kind. And they have some trendy and comfy casual wear.

Date Night dressing:

Looking simple yet pretty is my comfort zone. I feel a man will forget your handbag but not your fragrance, so wearing a nice perfume is a must.

Go-to Makeup:

When I am shooting, I have make-up on my face all the time. But off-sets, I like to keep it easy. I don’t follow the whole drill. I am good to go with just my moisturiser, under-eye concealer, kajal, a nice lip-colour. Of course, I have now made Starlight too a part of my routine.

Fashion advice:

Don’t get sucked into the rigmarole of fashion and trends. Wear what you makes you feel home. Create your own style statement.

