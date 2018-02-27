The super hit team of Nagarjuna and Ram Gopal Varma have joined forces for the fourth time for the Telugu crime thriller, Officer. The film has been the talk of the showbiz as the duo are back together after delivering critically acclaimed films like Shiva, Antham and Govinda Govinda.

According to sources, Officer is inspired by action-thriller Taken, starring Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace and Katie Cassidy, with minor changes in the storyline. The English-language French film directed by Pierre Morel charts the story of a former CIA operative on a mission to track down his teenage daughter and her friend after they are kidnapped by sex traffickers. Likewise, Officer’s plot deals with a ruthless cop who has been deployed to find a kidnapped girl.

Produced by Sudheer Chandra and RGV, the first look was released on Tuesday and the film is scheduled for release on May 25.