Is it a conscious decision to take things slow in Telugu cinema?

I don’t think my progression has been slow. I haven’t been in the industry for long and I want to be here for the long haul. As for signing a project, I don’t do it unless it feels right. Perhaps, that’s why you feel it’s been a bit slow.

How have your two years in Telugu cinema changed you as an actor?

I strongly believe you are not the same person as you were yesterday. Your experiences change you for the good. Two years ago, it was difficult for me to say my dialogues in Telugu. Now, it’s a lot easier and in a couple of years, I’m confident that I’ll be fluent.

Has the fame changed your life?

Yes, being in this profession has changed my life. I live alone, travel constantly and my family isn’t with me. Earlier, I was completely dependent. I’m not anymore.

What has it been like to act with one of the biggest stars in Telugu cinema?

Working with him (Pawan Kalyan) has been a beautiful experience. He is a man of few words, and his attitude is unique. I have high regard for him and consider myself lucky to be working with him so early in my career.

Working with director Trivikram sir too has made my shooting experience very pleasant. I think everyone in the cast and crew would echo similar views. He is really cool and calm on the sets. He’s extremely knowledgeable and there is a lot to learn from him.

You’ve also worked with Keerthy Suresh in this film.

Yes, I liked being with her on the sets. I think we make a good team on screen.

Does a sense of insecurity creep in when you’re working with another heroine?

Not at all! There shouldn’t be any sense of insecurity as long as you know what you’re doing in the film. In general, I’m not an insecure person at all.

You said your Telugu has improved over the last couple of years. What was the dubbing experience like?

I had a lot of fun dubbing actually! Initially, Trivikram sir didn’t think it was a good idea for me to dub, as the character is a Telugu girl and the pronunciation needed to be perfect. However, he asked me to try it out to see if it worked. Thankfully, it did and he was happy.

It’s said that Agnyathavasi’s story is largely inspired by the French film, Largo Winch. Is that true?

I’m sorry, but I can’t quite speak about it.

There’s a perception in Telugu cinema that in films featuring superstars, the female leads don’t get too much attention.

I have always believed that if a film clicks, so does your work. I feel it’s important to strike a balance between commercial films and performance-oriented ones. Sometimes you shouldn’t look at your role alone. You have to see the film as a package because if your role is amazing and the film isn’t, then, what’s the point? What attracts the audience is my principal focus.

Your last film, Oxygen, didn’t seem to fare too well.

I think it did okay. I’m not upset. I mean you can’t expect all the films of yours to do well.

What expectations do you have for a film like Agnyaathavaasi?

We all have high expectations of the film, as it’s made with the best of the best. It’s a complete entertainer and I’m sure it will exceed all our expectations.

Your father was a producer. Any interest in producing films?

Absolutely not.

What’s next?

I’m shooting for Naa Peru Surya with Allu Arjun and one with Naga Chaitanya to be directed by Maruthi sir.