Model Malvika Sharma will be making her Telugu debut in a romantic entertainer tentatively titled Em Pillado Eldamostava. The film also introduces renowned child artiste Teja Sajja as the hero. Deemed to be a village-centric story, the film is set in the backdrop of a bird sanctuary and will go on the floors in the second week of February.

“Malvika has been signed on to play the love interest of Teja. The principal shooting will begin with a 15-day schedule either on February 5 or 10 and currently, the team is scouting for the perfect locales in Pulicat, Kolleru and Chilka lakes. It’s going to be a soul-stirring love story with the major portion of the film to be shot in a village,” confides a source. Produced by Bekkem Venugopal, the film marks the debut of Hari Kolagani as the director.