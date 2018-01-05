Actor Nani’s upcoming production Awe has piqued the curiosity with its posters giving a glimpse of its characters from the film. On Thursday, the team has released the teaser which apparently doesn’t give away any hints about the plot.

However, it looks like the story of Awe was leaked. Speculation is that the film is set in the backdrop of a coffee shop and unfolds through actress Kajal Aggarwal’s perspective. “Awe is the story of a young girl, who is tormented by negative emotions and decides to end her life. She goes to a coffee shop and is hit by eight imaginary characters.

Do they help release her anger or not forms the crux of Awe,” informs a source. Besides Kajal, the film boasts of an ensemble cast including Nithya Menen, Srinivas Avasarala, Regina Cassandra, Eesha Rebba, Priyadarshi and Murali Sharma, while actors Nani and Ravi Teja lend voice to a fish and a bonsai tree. Written and directed by debutant Prasanth Varma, Awe is slated to release on February 2.