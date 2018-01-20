MUMBAI: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia is learning to Tango for her upcoming Telugu film "Naa Nuuve". The film will also feature actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram.

"This is the first time I'm debuting in this dance form and in fact it's not that easy as it sounds. I got injured a few times already while rehearsing but I have to thank my choreographer Brinda Master for helping me ace this style," Tamannaah said in a statement.

"Naa Nuuve" is a romantic tale between a radio jockey and an acquaintance, where Tamannaah will essay a radio jockey named Mira while Nandamuri will play her lover.

Directed by Jayendra, the project also mark Nandamuri's 15th appearance onscreen.