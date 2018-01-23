After a hiatus, actor Mohan Babu will again be slipping into a double role with his upcoming film Gayatri. According to a source, the 67-year-old actor sports diverse looks as a stage artist Shivaji and a powerful Gayatri Patel in the film being directed by Madan of Pellaina Kothalo fame. “The story revolves around Shivaji, who is in search of his missing daughter played by Nikhila Vimal.

In the process, he lands in a tricky situation and will be at loggerheads with the crime lord Gayatri Patel. The double whammy act and the confrontation episodes between the hero and villain will entice the audience in a big way,” informs a source. Produced by Mohan Babu, the film has story and dialogues by Diamond Ratna Babu. Vishnu Manchu, Shriya Saran, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Brahmanandam play key roles. Gayatri, which has music by SS Thaman, is to release on

February 9.

— Murali Krishna CH muralikrishna.db@newindianexpress @onlymurali