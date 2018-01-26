The first glimpse of actor Mahesh Babu from his much-talked-about political thriller 'Bharat Ane Nenu' is out. In the film, Mahesh plays the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and the poster with a background of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr BR Ambedkar’s portraits shows him walking in casuals with a messenger bag.

First, the superstar has released an audio clip of his oath-taking ceremony followed by the logo launch and first look poster. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film marks the debut of Bollywood actress Kiara Advani to Telugu cinema and also features Prakash Raj, Sarath Kumar, Aamani and Sitara in prominent roles.

Music of the film is by Devi Sri Prasad. The film is scheduled to release in summer.