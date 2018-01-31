HYDERABAD: Tollywood actor Samrat alias GVS Krishna Reddy was arrested by the Madhapur police on charges of theft and causing disappearance of evidence of the offence by stealing the footage of CCTV cameras. The actor was arrested following a complaint by his wife Harshitha Reddy, Madhapur police said. Meanwhile, Samrat filed a bail petition in the court for which the hearing has been postponed to Wednesday.

Samrat, who has played lead roles in movies like ‘Panchakshari’ alongside Anushka Shetty, was married to K Harshitha Reddy, an interior designer, in 2015, but the couple was living separately due to marital disputes. Harshitha lodged a complaint with Madhapur police on January 25, alleging that Samrat trespassed into her house and stole household articles and ornaments from her house when she was away. On investigating, The valuables were found in the actor's possession and the police arrested him.

Samrat Reddy was previously arrested for harassing and torturing Harshitha. Samrat and Harshitha got married in November 2015 and soon after, the actor allegedly tortured his wife for dowry and she filed a case against him. Harshitha also alleged that Samrat had an affair and was addicted to hookah.

Meanwhile, Samrat’s parents said that Harshitha is falsely accusing him because he refuses to quit acting.