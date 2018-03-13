Actors Mahesh Babu and Kiara Advani have started shooting for a romantic song for their upcoming political-actioner Bharat Ane Nenu. Choreographed by Raju Sundaram, the song is currently being shot in a specially constructed set in Annapurna Studios. Initially, the makers have planned to shoot this song in Pune but they have changed their plans due to some undisclosed reasons. Soon after this song shoot, the team is planning to leave for the UK to shoot some crucial portions of the film featuring Mahesh and others.

Directed by Koratala Siva, the film’s teaser titled “The Vision of Bharat” released recently have clocked over 15 million views in 55 hours. Also starring Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, Aamani and Sitara in prominent roles, the film has music by Devi Sri Prasad. Bharat Ane Nenu is the second film of Mahesh with Koratala after blockbuster Srimanthudu. The film is slated to release on April 20.