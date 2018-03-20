Fresh from the success of Malli Raava, actor Sumanth is poised to shoot for his 25th film titled Subrahmanyapuram. Directed by debutant Santhossh Jagarlapudi, the film launched on Ugadi also features Eesha as the leading lady. Speaking to City Express, Sumanth says, “The story happens in a fictitious village named Subrahmanyapuram.

It’s a gripping mystery-thriller with a supernatural element. It’s not a genre of my choice but when Santosh gave me a detailed narration, I readily agreed to do the film.” The film’s title logo was also launched by the makers which shows a part of Subrahmanyapuram’s map depicting a temple design, peacock and a vel weapon embossed on the title.

The first schedule will commence in East Godavari from next month soon after Sumanth wraps up his next release deemed to be a crime drama. “The principal shooting will commence in the second week of April in a village near Kakinada.

About 50-60 percent of the shoot will commence over there followed by a schedule in Hyderabad wherein the team will construct a huge set. The film is loaded with 45 minutes of special effects,” reveals Sumanth. Produced by Dheeraj Boggaram and Beeram Sudhakar Reddy, the film has music by Shekar Chandra.

— Murali Krishna CH

