Director Sagar Chandra, who has made socially thought-provoking films like Ayyare and Appatlo Okadundevaadu to his credit, is set for his next. The untitled film will feature actor Varun Tej in the lead role with producers Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta bankrolling it under 14 Reels Plus banner. According to a source, the film is deemed to be an action-packed love story.

“Varun Tej’s character has two distinct shades in this film -- as an action hero and a lover boy. The film also has an intense flashback sequence and Varun will be going for a rugged makeover for it. The principal shooting of the movie will commence in August soon after Varun wraps up his space-adventure with Sankalp Reddy,” says a source. The director is currently giving final touches to the script and the team is also in the process of finalising the rest of the cast and crew.



muralikrishna.db@newindianexpress

@onlymurali