Hyderabadi short-filmmaker Nandi Chinni Kumar is gearing up to bring the life of slum soccer player Akhilesh Paul to the silver screen soon. The Seventh Bowl filmmaker is all set to turn director with the biopic of Akhilesh Paul tentatively titled Slum Soccer.

To be made simultaneously in English and Hindi, the film is currently in the pre-production stages and Nandi is yet to finalise actors for the movie. “I have acquired the life rights of Akhilesh Paul to make a film in Hollywood and Bollywood. It’s a realistic drama that showcases his turbulent story. Slum Soccer is the story of an underdog story laced with a lot of emotions.

It has got all the commercial elements and will appeal to the audience beyond boundaries. The final draft will be completed by April and the film will go on floors in the second half of 2018. A leading production is evincing interest to bankroll the project and a popular Bollywood actor is in talks to portray the soccer player,” says Nandi.

Born in the slums of Nagpur, Akhilesh was addicted to drugs and was accused in 45 criminal cases. He revived his fortunes with the love for soccer and went onto represent and lead India in slum soccer world cup from 2009.

“Akhilesh has been leading and representing the Indian slum soccer team at the Homeless World Cup. He was also a guest of honour in the third season of Aamir Khan’s popular TV show Satyamev Jayate. He is coaching children from the slums and red light areas without charging a penny. It’s a journey that everyone has to know and be inspired,” adds Nandi.

