Actress Catherine Tresa has been approached to play the second fiddle to Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas in his new film to be directed by newcomer Srinivas Reddy.

“Catherine was given detailed narration about the script recently. She was quite pleased with her characterisation but is little apprehensive about several other aspects. She is holding deliberations with the makers about these things and if everything works in her favour, the actress will get on board shortly,” says a source. Meanwhile, seasoned actress Kajal Aggarwal has been signed on to play the female lead opposite Srinivas in this stylish-thriller produced by Naveen Sontineni.

“I’ve agreed to be a part of the film and I’m really looking forward to working with Srinivas on the next schedule,” said Kajal Aggarwal. Interestingly, Kajal and Catherine have shared screen space together in Nene Raju Nene Mantri. Billed to be a stylish thriller, the film’s first schedule is currently underway in Hyderabad. Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh is playing a pivotal role in the film which has music by SS Thaman.

— Murali Krishna CH

muralikrishna.db@newindianexpress

@onlymurali